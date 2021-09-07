LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 5-year-old girl is dead in a crash near Pahrump, Nevada Highway Patrol said.
According to NHP, the crash happened about 4 p.m. on Sept. 5 on State Route 160 and mile marker 43, near the county line outside of Pahrump
NHP closed northbound lanes for the investigation.
#Fatal NB on SR160 and MM43CL. (Near Pahrump) One confirmed deceased. NB lanes are closed at this time , SB lanes are open. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #SlowDown #NhpSocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 5, 2021
According to the preliminary investigation, Trooper Ashlee Wellman with NHP said the crash involved two vehicles. For unknown reasons, a vehicle with one occupant hit the rear of a vehicle carrying eight people.
Wellman said the group in the second vehicle were a family. The rear-ended vehicle was redirected into the righthand shoulder where it overturned. A child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the child as 5-year-old Giovanna Duran. Duran died from blunt head trauma and her death was ruled an accident.
The seven remaining occupants of the vehicle, as well as the driver in the first vehicle, were taken to Desert View Hospital with unknown injuries.
It was not immediately known if impairment was a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.