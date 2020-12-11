LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five of the victims involved in a crash on US-95 south of Boulder City on Thursday were identified by a friend who witnessed the deadly collision and was part of the course.
Erin Ray, Gerrard Nieva, Michael Murray, Aksoy Ahmet, and Tom Trauger died at the scene, according to Michael Anderson.
Anderson set up a GoFundMe in their honor to support the families through the "financial strain" of their loss.
A drive-thru vigil was scheduled for Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. at Las Vegas Cyclery at 10575 Discovery Drive.
Official identification of the crash victims is pending a review by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
GOFUNDME: gofundme.com/f/nipton-loop-cyclists
