LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five of the victims involved in a crash on US-95 south of Boulder City on Thursday were identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office Friday evening.
Erin Michelle Ray (39), Gerrard Suarez Nieva (41), Michael Todd Murray (57), Aksoy Ahmet (48), and Thomas Chamberlin Trauger (57) died at the scene, the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Friday. All victims were from Las Vegas. The cause of death for the victims involved blunt force injuries to the body. The cause was ruled an accident, according to the coroner.
Michael Anderson, a friend and witness to the crash, set up a GoFundMe in their honor to support the families through the "financial strain" of their loss.
A drive-thru vigil was scheduled for Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. at Las Vegas Cyclery at 10575 Discovery Drive.
GOFUNDME: gofundme.com/f/nipton-loop-cyclists
"We extend our sincere condolences to all their friends and families, and share their grief over this tragic accident," the coroner's office said in a release.
