LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified five officers involved in a shooting that critically injured a man Sunday night.

According to LVMPD, officers were called to the Siena Suites near Boulder Highway and Russell Road around 7:15 p.m. May 10. Police said an intoxicated man holding a gun was causing a disturbance at the apartment complex.

The man was located on the third floor balcony with a firearm, LVMPD said. LVMPD said they set up a plan to de-escalate the situation when the man exited his apartment with the firearm and pointed it at officers.

Police shot the man. The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, LVMPD said.

LVMPD identified the officers involved as Sgt. Justin Diebold, Sgt. Stephen Trzpis, Officer Brendan Hansen, Officer Daniel Lapolla, and Officer Austin Lea.

Sgt. Diebold, 36, and Sgt. Trzpis, 40, have been employed with LVMPD since 2005. Officer Hansen, 33, Officer Lapolla, 24, and Officer Lea, 26, have been employed with LVMPD since 2017. All were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending review of the shooting.