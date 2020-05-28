LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five Las Vegas kids were arrested after they allegedly threw rocks at vehicles from the freeway overpass, damaging 25 vehicles.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the kids ranged in age from 10 to 14 years old. All five were arrested and taken to Clark County Detention Center, with four still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to NHP.
“The Nevada Highway Patrol cannot stress enough how serious and dangerous this type of criminal activity is on our freeways," NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "These juveniles’ actions easily could have caused serious bodily injury and/or death. Luckily all the victims involved escaped serious injury but their property is now damaged."
NHP said on April 24 around 2 p.m., troopers responded to the area near the Torrey Pines overpass on US 95. Nine vehicles were struck by rocks or debris from the overpass. NHP searched the surrounding area but was unable to locate any suspect.
On the same day around 6:40 p.m., troopers responded to the same area after 13 vehicles sustained damage. Again, NHP could not locate the suspects.
On April 30 around 8:45 p.m., another car was struck in the same location. Troopers decided to go to an apartment complex in the area and interviewed victims, residents and witnesses at the apartment complex.
Witnesses identified one of the juveniles due to "distinguishing characteristics" and identified the other juveniles who were seen jumping fences near the freeway, NHP said. NHP interviewed the juveniles allegedly involved on May 8 before they were arrested.
"Parents need to know if your minor child is caught doing this type of criminal activity, it’s the parents who are going to be held financially responsible for the damages and the juveniles will be arrested," Buratczuk said. "With the current situation around the country with schools and after school activities closed, parents need to know where and what their children are doing.”
In total, NHP said 25 vehicles were damaged, with damage ranging from broken windshields and sunroofs to vehicle body dents. NHP said two occupants had projectiles go through their windshield and strike them while driving, though no serious injuries were reported.
Buratczuk said each kid was facing four felonies apiece. Information on what charges they were facing was not immediately available.
