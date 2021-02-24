LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multi-vehicle crash sent five people to the hospital on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement.
Las Vegas police said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Feb. 24 on Warm Springs Road and Schirlls Street, near Arville Street. LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said four vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said immediately before the four-vehicle crash, a trooper saw a white Lexus driving recklessly in the area, going against multiple red lights. Wellman said the trooper had to disengage chasing the Lexus due to public safety. A short time later, a citizen flagged the trooper down to assist on the multi-vehicle crash, Wellman said.
Five people were taken to University Medical Center for injuries. One person suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Las Vegas police. Fatal detail responded to the crash.
Wellman said the driver of the Lexus was ejected from the vehicle and was one of the people critically injured in the crash.
Wellman said Warm Springs Road is 35 mph in the area of the crash; witnesses reported seeing the Lexus drive at least 80 mph prior to the crash.
Parra said it was too early to tell if impairment was a factor in the crash.
LVMPD and NHP vehicles were on scene of the crash investigating. LVMPD said Warm Springs was closed between Hinson and Arville for investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
