HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said two women, a boy and a suspect are all dead after a shooting on Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers received a call around 11 a.m. November 3 to reports of a shooting near 1445 Stonelake Cove Ave., near Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway.
Police said at the scene they found two women, age 39 and 33, dead, and a 16-year-old girl injured from gunfire.
Officers then found the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jason Neo Bourne, armed with a gun inside a vehicle holding a 12-year-old boy hostage.
Police said Wednesday they attempted to de-escalate the situation but Bourne held a gun to the boy's head. Officers then fired at Bourne, killing him. The boy was pulled from the car and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
The 16-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital and was stable.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the suspect fired multiple rounds inside the car. He is believed to have lived at the apartment above the two women who were killed, but the investigation was still ongoing.
These deaths were the ninth, 10th and 11th homicides for the Henderson Police Department in 2020, as well as the sixth police shooting of the year for the agency.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at (702) 267-4911 or contact CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(3) comments
Dispatcher said a man called 911 saying he was going to kill everyone in the house a boy named Jordan said he was 12 and the man was going to shoot him. I prayed for him. Then they called shots fired and for a medic. God Bless the family.
I think at some point, I might have read a news story that made less sense than this one, but I can't be sure. Either way, if an officer acting as PIO says he can't answer a question because he doesn't know the answer, that is NOT the same as "police wouldn't elaborate..."
And the absurd "officer-involved shooting...that left four people dead" is just straight-up wrong.
I know it's breaking news and will be updated, but come on, Fox-5. You're better than this.
Smells like lowlife druggy thugs ! Good job Henderson pd ,don’t want this garbage in my town!
