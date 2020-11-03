HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police investigated an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Stephanie and Wigwam that left four people dead.
According to Henderson Police, officers received a call around 11 a.m. Nov. 3 to reports of a shooting near 1445 Stonelake Cove Avenue, near Stephanie and Wigwam.
Upon arrival, police found two people with gunshot wounds and a possible suspect nearby in a parked car. Police said officers approached the vehicle and shot the possible suspect.
HPD said four people were dead, including the possible suspect. HPD said five total people were involved. Police wouldn't elaborate on the condition of the officers involved.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
RTC said Stephanie was reopened in both directions near Wigwam shortly after 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
