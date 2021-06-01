LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash involving four vehicles sent five people, including four children, to the hospital Monday night.
North Las Vegas police said a sedan and SUV collided at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. The two vehicles then drifted, striking two other vehicles at the intersection.
Five people, four children and one adult, involved in the crash were taken to University Medical Center, with one of the children in critical condition.
North Las Vegas police said witnesses stayed on scene and that it is unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
