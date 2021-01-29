LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 300 roosters were rescued by Las Vegas police and Animal Control following a cock fighting bust in the northeast valley.
In the 4000 block of E. Judson near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards, police discovered hundreds of roosters involved in the cruel sport.
"The sport is cruel to the animals," police said in a release. "Trainers will cut off the roosters spurs and comb, before forcing them to fight each other with sharp blades attached to their legs until one of the animals dies."
One person was arrested on drug-related charges. The suspect is expected to face additional charges of animal cruelty.
Police remain on scene investigating the incident.
