LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV police said three female students were approached by a man with a gun Thursday morning.
UNLV police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19 in the area of the Bank of America on Maryland Parkway southeast of the UNLV campus. Three UNLV students said a man approached them in a white Nissan Sentra asking for their phone numbers. The women said the man displayed and pointed a gun toward them, UNLV police said.
The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a blue Detroit hat and a black jacket. He was driving a white Nissan Sentra with unknown plates and was last seen leaving the area in his car on Maryland Parkway.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact UNLV police at 702-895-3668 or online at updsouth.nevada.edu.
