LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was taken to the hospital and 2 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were treated for minor injuries after a house fire Saturday night in North Las Vegas.
According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a house near Lake Mead and Martin L. King Boulevard and units were notified that a person was trapped. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue firefighters located an unconscious woman inside the home, who was taken to the University Medical Center. North Las Vegas Fire said two LVMPD officers sustained minor injuries attempting to rescue the woman, but were not taken to a hospital.
The department said the fire was contained to just one house and that they suspect that fireworks caused it. Five people living in the home were displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting them.
