LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three men are facing federal charges after they allegedly committed unemployment insurance fraud in Nevada and California.
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Luigi J. Montes, 41, of Sugarland, Texas; Alexander Hoyos Rivera, 24, of Marion, Ohio; and Peter Alexander Stincer, 33, of Sylmar, California; each face one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Montes, Rivera and Stincer conspired to defraud the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) and the California Employment Development Department (EDD). Prosecutors say the trio applied for unemployment insurance benefits using stolen identities. After receiving unemployment debit cards, the three withdrew funds at various ATMs in several states, including Nevada, California and Texas, prosecutors allege.
The fraud scheme involved at least $934,129 in benefits approved by state workforce agencies, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison.
