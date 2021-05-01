LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said three people were injured in a shooting on I-15 on Saturday.
About 3:16 p.m. on May 1, police were called about the shooting on the highway near Russell Road.
Police said three people were injured and in unknown condition. As of Saturday afternoon, no suspect information was available.
The roadway appeared to have reopened about 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.