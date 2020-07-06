LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a large house party in North Las Vegas.
North Las Vegas Police said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 6200 block of Capehart Falls Street, near Azure Avenue and Palmer Street.
NLVPD said "multiple shots" were fired, sending three to University Medical Center. Two of the victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, NLVPD said.
One victim was critically hurt, but was "alert and talking" according to NLVPD.
Police said the suspect was gone once officers arrived on scene. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.
Anyone with information is urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
