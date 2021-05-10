LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were displaced in a fire late Sunday night at an apartment complex in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. at the Greenville Park Apartments, near Valley View and Desert Inn roads. When they arrived, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said flames and smoke were coming from a first floor apartment, and they were able to get it under control in under ten minutes to keep it from spreading to other apartments. Fire officials said the fire appeared to start in a bedroom.
No injuries were reported, but three people were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
