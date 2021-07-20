LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:48 a.m. July 20 on N. Durango Drive north of Majestic Valley Avenue, near Gowan Road. LVMPD said a 2004 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Durango as a 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Durango. The Camry hit the center median, eventually went off the roadway to the left at Gowan before reentering the roadway, entering the southbound lanes and hitting the Rav4.
Police said both vehicles rotated before sliding to a stop. The Camry caught fire and the driver was unable to get out, LVMPD said. Police identified the driver as a 26-year-old man and the Clark County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity once next of kin is notified. The driver's death marks the 73rd traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2021.
The driver of the Rav4, a 44-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
