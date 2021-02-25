LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 23-year-old worker died after falling headfirst into a pipe on a worksite near Jean, according to fire officials.
Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Warren Whitney said a Sierra Ready Mix worker fell 5-10 feet into a concrete Hopper just before 11 a.m. Feb. 25. The man was working on machinery at the time of the incident.
Whitney said crews were eventually able to reach the man, but he was found dead inside. Henderson officials were also on-scene to investigate what was initially called a "heavy rescue."
Due to the nature of the on-the-job incident, OSHA is taking over the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
