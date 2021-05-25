LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 22-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash with a car early Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. May 25 on S. Eastern Ave. north of E. Tropicana Ave. Witnesses said a 2020 Toyota Tacoma made a U-turn when the front of a 2016 Zero DSR motorcycle hit the right side of the truck.
The rider, identified by police as a 22-year-old man, was ejected from the motorcycle, LVMPD said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Toyota stayed on scene and didn't show signs of impairment, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
