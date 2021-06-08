LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 2-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car at a park near Owens and Sandhill Monday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were called out to Douglas A. Selby park around 7:30 P.M. Police said a car was traveling to exit the park, when the 2-year-old ran across the ramp and into the path of the vehicle. The car hit the boy, knocking him to the ground. The boy was taken to University Medical Center he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver was not impaired and speed did not appear to be a factor.
The 2-year-old's death marked the 59th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far in 2021.
