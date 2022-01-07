LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two women are accused of beating up an airline employee at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday.
Adreonna Adair and Destiny James were arrested on charges of resisting a public officer and violation of airport conduct. According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
According to witnesses, Adair and James beat up a Spirit Airlines employee working in the baggage claim area. One witness told police that Adair and James beat up the woman after she "swung" a phone at them.
According to the arrest report, Adair and James were uncooperative with police and tried to leave the airport during the investigation. The officer got backup before detaining the women, the report said.
Both women have court hearings set for March 3.
