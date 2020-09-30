LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teenagers were taken to a hospital after a shooting in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Sept. 29 in the area of Neches Avenue and Cochiti Lake Street, near Rainbow Boulevard and Erie Avenue.
Police said the two teens were hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital, where they are stable. LVMPD said it does not appear that there are any outstanding shooters.
LVMPD said the investigation was ongoing.
