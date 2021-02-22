LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Jeramiah McKenzie, 18, and Jaylon McKenzie, 21, were arrested after a shooting just before 3 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 6000 block of W. Flamingo Road. According to LVMPD, Jeramiah was at the scene holding a handgun.
As officers arrived, two men suffering gunshot wounds were located in the immediate area, one of which was Jaylon. Jaylon was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
LVMPD said a group of people got into an argument inside a hookah lounge. The group was asked to leave the business and they went into the parking lot, where the shooting occurred.
The man who was killed was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 25-year-old Dorian M. Bond. Bond died of multiple gunshot wounds of the torso and his death was ruled a homicide.
Jeramia was arrested for one count of attempted murder. Jaylon was arrested and booked in absentia for open murder, police said.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or by emails at homicide@lvmpd.com.
