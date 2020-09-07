LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested after responding to a prostitution ad for a 15-year-old girl, according to arrest reports.
Timothy Bennett, 47, and Lester Jenkins, 49, were arrested Aug. 30 after separate investigations by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The men were arrested by the Child Exploitation Task Force.
An LVMPD officer posted a prostitution ad, posing as a 15-year-old girl. The ad detailed services offered and included photos "of what resembled a young female," according to arrest reports.
Both men reportedly texted a decoy number after an online ad was posted. In both instances, the decoy said they identified themselves as 15 years-old and the men continued the conversation, including deciding on a meeting place.
Jenkins pulled in to the agreed upon meeting place near Alta and Campbell around 11 a.m. Aug. 30. Police conducted a vehicle stop on Jenkins and asked why he was there.
According to an arrest report, Jenkins admitted to arranging a meeting with a 15-year-old for sex. Jenkins acknowledged knowing the age of consent was 16 and detailed what services he believed he would receive.
Bennett reportedly arrived at the same location around 4:45 p.m. Police said Bennett texted the decoy that he had arrived and described his vehicle. Police conducted a vehicle stop on the silver Chevrolet Bennett had described.
According to an arrest report, Bennett acknowledged the girl was 15 years old but told officers he wanted to "help her and talk to her." Bennett said he didn't want police looking at his text messages and was carrying cash for the agreed upon amount for sexual services, the report said.
Bennett and Jenkins face charges of soliciting a child for prostitution and luring a child to engage in sex.
Jenkins' next court appearance was set for Sept. 8. Bennett's next court appearance was set for Oct. 29
(1) comment
Immediately should be executed!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.