LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men accused of killing another man during a lunch break fight texted about the shooting after the fact, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Jonathan Lopez, 19, and Caleb Soto, 20, were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting on July 1 near Lamb and Craig Road.
According to an arrest report, two employees at 20/20 Plumbing and Heating at 4745 Copper Sage Street were in a heated argument the morning of July 1. One of the men was identified as Lopez. A third employee separated the men, but they agreed to continue the fight at lunch.
Several people gathered outside around lunch to watch the fight, an arrest report said. LVMPD said the other man was "winning" the fight when an unknown Hispanic man approached and pulled out a gun.
The crowd watching the fight dispersed, but the Hispanic man shot at people as they ran away. One of those men was identified as Andy Contreras, who later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said Contreras died from perforation of the lungs, heart and pulmonary artery, as well as a gunshot wound to the arm. His death was ruled homicide.
On July 7, Lopez was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Police obtained a search warrant for his phone and found a text conversation between him and Soto discussing the shooting, the report said.
"There's no way ima [sp] be able to be free[,] that murder charge is there permanently," Soto texted, according to the arrest report. "[I] heard attempt of murder is worse then murder...but I still mirdered [sp] someone..."
Soto was arrested July 27. According to court records, Soto will appear in court Aug. 12.
(1) comment
Legal or illegal. 50/50 odds.
