LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas women had their medical licenses suspended for unlawful sedation and medical practice, the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners announced Tuesday.
Maryanne DeForest Phillips, M.D., and Tammy Lynn Hankins, PA-C, both worked at Vida Spa, located at 3225 S. Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas.
The board issued a license suspension order for Dr. Phillips' license June 28 after she allegedly administered Propofol, an anesthetic, to at least 72 patients for "invasive surgical procedures" at Vida Spa. Dr. Phillips' is also accused of falsifying patient records to cover up the use of Propofol.
The board filed a complaint against Hankins on July 20, alleging 53 code violations at Vida Spa, including illegal injection of Botox and dermal fillers, administration of conscious sedation at an unpermitted facility and more.
"Vida Spa is not a permitted or accredited surgical facility, and it is unsafe and unlawful to perform invasive surgeries and administer sedation and anesthesia in places that are not properly licensed, equipped, permitted, accredited and inspected," the medical board said in a press release. "The [Investigative Committee] issued these suspension orders based on evidence that the health, safety and welfare of the public and patients was at risk of imminent and continued harm due to the activities occurring at Vida Spa."
The board said Dr. Phillips and Hankins have been served notice for the allegations.
“Both the unlicensed practice of medicine and the performance of invasive and potentially dangerous surgical procedures at unaccredited facilities is a growing problem in Nevada," executive director of the board Edward O. Cousineau, J.D., said. "Unsuspecting patients are being harmed, some sustaining life-threating injuries and infections. The IC’s recent filings in these cases, while only allegations at this point, reflect the Board’s serious concern regarding these ongoing dangers to public safety."
Vida Spa didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.