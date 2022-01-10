Police shooting near Nellis, Vegas Valley

Police shooting involving Las Vegas Metropolitan Police near Nellis, Vegas Valley on Jan. 10, 2022. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were shot while serving a search warrant Monday morning.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Nellis Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive.

According to police, LVMPD was serving a warrant in the area reference a Nov. 2021 homicide investigation. Police exchanged gunfire and two cops were shot.

LVMPD said the two officers were expected to survive. The suspect was killed on scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Roscoe
Roscoe

Looks like a justified killing. Nobody has to worry about the perp anymore, or paying for his incarceration. Give those boys a medal, hope the wounded get well soon

Mediumjeep
Mediumjeep

Lowlife area good job law enforcement! Homeless & druggy people who hangs out on that area

vegasdawn
vegasdawn

Who cleans a loaded gun?

beavis
beavis

They still fit in the dishwasher.

