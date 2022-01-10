LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were shot while serving a search warrant Monday morning.
LVMPD said the incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Nellis Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive.
According to police, LVMPD was serving a warrant in the area reference a Nov. 2021 homicide investigation. Police exchanged gunfire and two cops were shot.
LVMPD said the two officers were expected to survive. The suspect was killed on scene, police said.
During a news conference Monday afternoon on a separate incident, LVMPD Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said one of the officers had been treated and released from the hospital. The second officer, according to McGrath, was shot three times and was still in surgery.
McGrath said he spoke with the second officer this morning and the individual was in good spirits.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
