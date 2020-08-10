LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas men were indicted in federal court after allegedly stealing explosive materials from a local mining company.
Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said the men made their first court appearance Friday after the two were indicted July 29.
Sergio Bautista, also known as Ismael Cuevas-Flores, 34, and Eric Golden, 54, were each indicted on the following charges:
- Conspiracy to steal explosive materials
- Theft of explosive materials moved in interstate commerce
- Theft of explosive materials from licensee or permittee
- Felon in possession of explosives
- Possession of stolen explosives
According to the indictment, Bautista and Golden allegedly stole a 50 lb bag of ammonium nitrate fuel oil and 18 one-kilogram sticks of ammonium nitrate from Hinton Mining in Las Vegas. They allegedly stole the materials in May.
Both Bautista and Golden are convicted felons, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. They both have been convicted on drug trafficking charges previously.
A trial on the stolen materials was set for Sept. 28.
Good job law enforcement agencies! Couple more losers to warehouse & feed ? Should be immediately executed! What a waste of money!
