LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were shot early Friday morning and North Las Vegas police are still looking for a suspect.
NLVPD said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue. Police found two victims, a black male in his 50's and a Hispanic male in his 30s.
Both victims were taken to University Medical Center, NLVPD said. One of the men suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was listed in critical condition. Police didn't know the condition of the other victim early Friday morning.
NLVPD said it appears there was an exchange of gunfire during the incident. Police believe the suspect was gone prior to police arrival and it wasn't immediately known what led to the shooting.
Police said they would be on scene investigating for the next few hours and advised avoiding the area.
Anyone with information was urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(1) comment
Trying to equal Chicago? Couple more pieces of trash gone ! Positive!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.