LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in the central Las Vegas Valley overnight.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened around 2 a.m. April 14 at 705 N. 17th Street, near Bruce Street and Bonanza Road. LVFR said smoke was visible from the one-story house upon arrival and the fire was knocked down.
One person was taken to University Medical Center for burn treatment, and another was taken to UMC for smoke inhalation, LVFR said. A third person was displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
