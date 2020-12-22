LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving three vehicles in Henderson Tuesday morning.
Henderson Police and Henderson Fire responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. Dec. 22 in the area of St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive.
Details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available. Police said preliminary investigation indicated speed and impairment were not believed to be factors.
Two people were hospitalized due to their injuries, HPD said.
Northbound Seven Hills Drive from Horizon Ridge Parkway to St. Rose Parkway was closed for investigation and police advised avoiding the area.
