LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people are dead after a head-on crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. April 23 and Lamb Boulevard and Cecile Avenue, just sound of Cheyenne Avenue. LVMPD said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Lamb was closed in both directions for ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
