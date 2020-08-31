LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said two people died and two others were injured in a shooting Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 700 block of E. Twain Avenue near University Center Drive. According to police, dispatchers received a report of shooting around 11:30 p.m. on August 29 involving four victims.
Officers located the victims and found one man dead. The three remaining victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital where a second person died.
Police learned that the four victims were walking through an alley towards a nearby store when they were approached by three man. One man started shooting at the group, hitting all four victims.
The suspects left scene and their description is unknown.
One of the victims was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 24-year-old Anthony Lee Mitchell.
Anyone with information is urged call LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
Typical DemocRat run Crime ridden cra p hole now. Recall Sisolak and that do nothing Lombardo.
It was just as bad in that neighbor hood when I lived there during Sandoval's term. It's nothing new, but I'm happy to no longer live there.
