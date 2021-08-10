LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A landlord reportedly shot his tenants to death over a dispute regarding rent early Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide took place on Chicago Ave., near Wyoming Ave. and Industrial Rd, around 12:25 a.m. The area is also near the Strat Hotel & Casino.
Spencer said police were called to the area after multiple shots were heard at a residence. When police arrived, they found a woman in the front yard suffering a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Spencer said.
While officers were securing the scene, a man came out of the residence suffering from nine gunshot wounds, Spencer said. The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
The male suspect was barricaded inside the residence and was not cooperating with police, Spencer said. Eventually, the male suspect negotiated with police and was taken into custody. Spencer described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late 70s.
Once police got inside the home, they located another woman suffering gunshot wounds inside the home, Spencer said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spencer said police believe the suspect was a landlord and the victims were living inside the residence, though the suspect may have also been living there. Spencer said police think the shooting was a result of an argument over unpaid rent.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the two female victims once next of kin is notified.
(2) comments
The big dummy.
I guess the landlord made his point. Pay your rent!
