LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were critically hurt after a suspected DUI crash Sunday night.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 on E. Sahara Ave. at the Maroney Ave. intersection, near Maryland Pkwy. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a 2015 Dodge Dart was driving east on Sahara taking a left turn on Maroney when a 2013 Scion TC was traveling west on Sahara and a high rate of speed.
The Scion hit the Dodge as the Dodge was turning left. The driver and passenger of the Dodge were taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, LVMPD said.
The driver of the Scion, identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Valerie Leal, stayed on scene and "was determined to be under the influence of alcohol," LVMPD said. Leal was arrested and booked in absentia for two counts of DUI and two counts reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation by LVMPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.