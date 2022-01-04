LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two boys suffered from gunshot wounds after a shooting in North Las Vegas Monday night.
North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas said the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in 2500 block of Bulloch Street, near Carey Avenue and 5th Street. NLVPD was called to the area in reference to two gunshot victims.
Arriving officers located two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds, Cuevas said. Both victims were taken to University Medical Center; one was listed as critical, and the other as stable.
No suspect information was available as of Tuesday afternoon, Cuevas said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-2133 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
