LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were arrested by Las Vegas police following a string of commercial robberies dating back to late November.
According to authorities, Jack McLaughlin, 42, and Daniela Tito, 38, were taken into custody in connection with robberies beginning on Nov. 26. The suspects are connected to three separate incidents at valley bars.
Detectives with LVMPD's Commercial Robbery Section, the Criminal Apprehension Team and K9 officers assisted in the the investigation. They were located at a hotel in the 5700 block of Dean Martin Drive.
The two were booked at the Clark County Detention Center and are charged with three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary with a firearm, police said in a release.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section by phone at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
