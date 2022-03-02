LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested after a deputy was involved in a bar fight and was choked, according to Nye County Sheriff's Office.
An NCSO was parked at Shenanigan's Bar on Feb. 27 around midnight. According to police, Joshua Briscoe, 42, approached the officer and was recording with his cell phone. Briscoe asked the officer why he was there. NCSO said the deputy got out of his car to ask Briscoe if he needed help, but Briscoe continued to curse and ask why the cop was there.
The deputy walked into the bar to find security and Briscoe followed him, NCSO said. NCSO said the deputy pushed Briscoe back "for their safety." Briscoe then apparently followed the deputy as he tried to leave the bar and the cop tried to take him into custody, but Briscoe resisted. While the deputy tried to restrain Briscoe, a second man, later identified as 21-year-old Anthony Margiotta, jumped onto the deputy's back and tried to choke him from behind.
Briscoe was arrested for battery on a protected person. Margiotta initially fled the scene but was later arrested on the same charge. NCSO said dozens of tips helped identify Margiotta and led to his arrest.
(1) comment
What a pair of losers - worthless middle-aged drunk who can't keep his stupid mouth shut around the police and a dumb kid who hasn't experienced or accomplished anything in life...both heading to jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.