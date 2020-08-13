LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two adults and one child are dead following a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a sedan, Ford truck and an off-road vehicle late Thursday morning.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, about 11:15 a.m., a Ford Truck hauling a trailer was towing an off-road vehicle on I-15 northbound en route to US-95 northbound off ramp. At the time of the crash, a sedan traveling northbound on I-15 made an unsafe lane change on the freeway. The sedan then struck an impact attenuator, or roadside crash cushion, before striking the Ford. Upon impact, both vehicles hit the right wall, then went over the barricade, NHP said.
Witnesses at the scene told police the sedan was driving recklessly at the time of the crash, crossing solid white lines before impact. About five hours following the incident, NHP said three victims were located inside the sedan. The ages of the occupants was unknown as of Thursday evening.
The passengers in the Ford truck walked away from the scene and were cleared by medical personnel. In exclusive video obtained by FOX5, a man and his 4-year-old daughter were seen escaping the wreckage before the vehicle combusts.
FOX5 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO - COURTESY TODD FRENCH
A worker from the World Market Center nearby heard multiple bangs from within the company's garage elevator. From the sixth floor, French walked to the edge and began recording the scene.
"It sounded like a garbage dumpster being dropped from the sky," Todd French told FOX5.
French saw the Ford truck dangling from the rail before its male occupant jumped out and removed his daughter from the vehicle. At the same time, French said a Good Samaritan pulled over on the highway, exited her vehicle and ran to aid the victims of the crash.
"She came running back, and down and over the rail to try to get the little girl out," French said. "They got her out before the truck was fully engulfed in flames."
French said the girl inside the truck appeared to be uninjured after the crash. The Ford truck, however, "went up (in flames) in a matter of minutes."
The Ford landed on top of the sedan, quickly killing the driver of the sedan at the scene. The off-road vehicle separated from the trailer and was then struck by a pick-up truck.
NHP said the cars hit a nearby power pole, creating live wires exposed, making it unsafe for crews to get to the vehicles until the power had been shut off.
This is an ongoing investigation. Avoid the area.
#Breaking Fatal crash on I-15 northbound and US95 northbound ramp. Multiple lanes closures in place. Expect major delays and avoid the area. PIO on scene. Media staging on right shoulder south of the scene. pic.twitter.com/pbE9unuv9f— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 13, 2020
CRITICAL MVA: TOC: 11:15AM. NB I-15 ramp to NB US95/MLK ramp vehicle accident with fire, ramp is CLOSED, car & pickup truck on fire on arrival. Under investigation by @NHPSouthernComm their PIO is on scene. #PIO1NEWS. pic.twitter.com/yL3HdAyzz9— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 13, 2020
