LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide on Monday night.
About 8:30 p.m. on May 3, police were called to the 2300 block of N. Daley Street, near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, for an injured person.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent shooting, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 15-year-old Sebastian Parra. His cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday afternoon.
While no suspect information was immediately available, detectives say they do not believe the shooting to be random.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
