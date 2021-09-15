LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a July shooting, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
The boy is suspected of being involved in a shooting near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue.
Police received a call around 9:48 p.m. on July 31 about a person shot in an alley in the 1100 block of Toni Avenue. Police found an adult man with gunshot wounds. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 49-year-old Faris Martinez. He died of a gunshot wound in a homicide, the coroner said.
LVMPD has yet to release the name of the 14-year-old suspect, just identifying him by age and sex in online homicide logs.
