LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An attic fire at a two-story apartment complex in Spring Valley displaced multiple people Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze that started at 3:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Valley View Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue. By 4 p.m., the fire was contained.
Two apartments on the second floor of building G were on fire when crews arrived to the Walker House apartments. It took about 45 minutes to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross was on scene assisting displaced. LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said about ten people were affected in the four-unit complex.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated about $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.