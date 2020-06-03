LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A reckless driver crashed into the side of a residence Wednesday morning after fleeing Las Vegas police officers.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 5:10 a.m. June 3 in the 400 block of Torrey Pines near Alta Drive. Officers saw a black Ford pickup truck driving recklessly and the vehicle took off from police. Officers did not pursue the vehicle, Gordon said.
Two minutes later, the pickup truck crashed into the side of a residence. Two black men fled from the vehicle and ran to a nearby apartment complex, Gordon said.
Police set up a perimeter in the area and K9 responded. The K9 unit located one suspect in the 6600 block of Silverstream. Gordon said police did not locate the other suspect.
No one inside the residence was hurt during the crash, police said.
