LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was hurt after a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard north of Flamingo Road, near the Flamingo Hotel & Casino. Police said the shooting occurred on the sidewalk in the area.
One victim was shot and taken to the hospital, LVMPD said. That person had non life-threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for the suspect. LVMPD said the incident appears to be isolated with no active threat to the public.
Police are still on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
