LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a crash late Sunday night.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 southbound at Mile Marker 16, just north of Jean.
NHP said one person died as a result of the crash. The car involved was off the roadway and did not impact travel Sunday night.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased person once next of kin is notified.
#breaking Fatal Crash I-15SB at MM 16 just north of Jean. One confirmed deceased, vehicle is off the roadway and not impacting travel. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/lIbB1cBYlJ— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 15, 2021
Additional details on the crash weren't immediately available.
