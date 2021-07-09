LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a crash on the 215 northbound near Cheyenne Friday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. July 9. Wellman said the crash resulted in the car catching fire.
One person was confirmed dead at the scene. Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
