LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are investigating a homicide near the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 3:05 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 100 block of E. Tropicana Avenue, between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. Gordon said the homicide investigation was taking place at a motel in the area.
According to homicide Lt. Jason Johansson, two people were shot. Police located a woman in the area screaming for help. The woman helped them locate a man, who was pronounced dead on scene.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the man who died once next of kin is notified.
Johansson said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight. Police didn't have additional information on a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
