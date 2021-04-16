LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jesse Roybal said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. April 16 near Flamingo Road and Durango Drive.
Roybal said the crash was a single-vehicle collision. According to officers at the scene, the car involved hit an NV Energy utility pole.
LVMPD said the driver was taken to Southern Hills Hospital where they were later pronounced dead. LVMPD said it appears the crash was the result of a medical episode.
Police shut down the intersection of Flamingo and Durango for investigation. The crash victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
