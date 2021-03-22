LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated two homicides Monday morning.
The first incident happened in the 500 block of E. Sahara Avenue near Paradise Road around 2:15 a.m. According to Lt. Ray Spencer, an officer was driving on Sahara when he heard gunshots. LVMPD's ShotSpotter system also detected gunshots in the area.
The officer found a man in his 40s suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the corner of Sahara and Van Patten. Spencer said the man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
As of 5 a.m., LVMPD didn't have any witnesses to the shooting. As of Monday afternoon, the department had no known suspect or motive. The identification of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
The second incident happened in the 300 block of S. Valley View Boulevard near Alta Drive about 3:37 a.m. Police responded to a shooting investigation at a gas station in the 400 block of South Valley View Boulevard. They found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds laying near a fuel pump.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, the victim went inside a nearby convenience store, was confronted by another male on his way out and was shot.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
